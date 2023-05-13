Kerala CPM happy over making South India 'BJP-free'

Kerala CPM happy over making South India 'BJP-free'

Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress said that the people's mandate in Karnataka would not be limited to that state alone.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 13 2023, 20:30 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 23:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

While the Congress leadership in Kerala sees the thumping victory of Congress over the BJP in Karnataka as a trendsetter for the whole country, the CPM state leadership expressed happiness over making South India "BJP-free".

Key takeaways from Karnataka election result 2023

 

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the Karnataka election result cannot, however, be considered a pro-Congress trend for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"The CPM is happy that with the defeat in Karnataka, South India has become BJP-free. However, in the Lok Sabha elections, local factors will influence the voters in each state," Govindan said.

Meanwhile, opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress said that the people's mandate in Karnataka would not be limited to that state alone. "One of the biggest campaigns of the Congress against the BJP government in Karnataka was '40 per cent commission sarkara'. The CPM government in Kerala is facing '65 per cent commission' charges. The Congress will raise this campaign against the CPM government in Kerala," Satheesan said.

Also Read | Karnataka assembly election win strengthens Congress's position as head of Opposition

"The election results gave a boost for the Congress to face the 2024 elections unitedly," Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Kerala
CPI(M)
CPM
LDF
UDF
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

Tweeps indulge in meme-fest as K'taka picks its leaders

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

How BJP turncoats fared in Karnataka election 2023

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Bommai, DKS, Muniyappa among key winners in Karnataka

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

 