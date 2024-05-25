Bengaluru students shine in COMED-K UGET results

Students from Bengaluru have bagged eight of the top 10 ranks in the COMED-K UGET-2024 examinations.
The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) released the results on Friday.
Balasathya Saravanan emerged as the topper followed by Devansh Tripathi, Sanaa Tabassum and Praket Goel.
Manas Singh Rajput, a native of Himachal Pradesh, and Ganipisetty Nischal of Andhra Pradesh secured 4th and fifth ranks respectively, The other rank holders from Karnataka include Niketh Prakash Achanta (7), Neha Prabhu (8), Jagadeesh Reddy Marla (9) and Eshwar Chandra Reddy Mulka (10).
Most of the toppers do not have time to celebrate their success as they are busy preparing for the JEE Advanced examinations scheduled to be held on Sunday.
Interestingly, 3,126 students, out of the 10,575 candidates who scored 90th to 100th percentile, are from Karnataka. Similarly, 2,749 candidates, out of 10,538 candidates who scored between the 80th and 90th percentile, are from Karnataka. As many as 10,648 candidates scored between the 70th and 80th percentile. Among them, 3,028 candidates are from Karnataka.
Of the first 100 rank holders, 58 candidates are from Karnataka. The rank cards of the eligible candidates have been generated and are available to the candidates in their applicant login on the COMED-K website (www.comedk.org).
COMED-K UGET is the gateway for admissions to engineering courses at 150-plus private engineering colleges and around 20,000-plus seats are up for grabs. A total of 1,18,005 candidates applied for COMEDK-UGET and 1,03,799 (35,124 Karnataka and 68,675 Non-Karnataka) of them had appeared for the examinations.
This year also, the COMEDK counseling will be conducted online and the candidates have been asked to upload the scanned copies of the documents.