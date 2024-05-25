Bengaluru students shine in COMED-K UGET results

Interestingly, 3,126 students, out of the 10,575 candidates who scored 90th to 100th percentile, are from Karnataka. Similarly, 2,749 candidates, out of 10,538 candidates who scored between the 80th and 90th percentile, are from Karnataka. As many as 10,648 candidates scored between the 70th and 80th percentile. Among them, 3,028 candidates are from Karnataka.