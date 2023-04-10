K'taka: Poll code violation 440% higher compared to 2018 elections

K'taka: Poll code violation 440% more compared to 2018

Rs 108.78 crore worth cash and other materials have been seized between March 29 and April 9

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 10 2023, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 23:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The value of cash, liquor, freebies and other materials seized in the last 12 days has jumped by 440 per cent compared to seizures during the first 14 days of the model code of conduct imposed in the Assembly elections 2018.

The Chief Electoral Officer's statement on Monday evening said that Rs 108.78 crore worth cash and other materials have been seized between March 29 and April 9, as against Rs 20.12 crore in cash and materials seized between March 27 and April 9 in the 2018 election.

While the cash seized was nearly seven times more than the Rs 4.83 crore seized in the previous Assembly election, it is the amount of liquor that comes as a shocker. As against the 12,725 litres confiscated in 2018, officials have seized 5.23 lakh litres in the last few days.

Similarly drug seizure has gone up by 10 times from 30.45 kg to 397 kg. On Monday, the flying squad team seized drugs worth Rs 8.17 crore in Jayanagar and Chickpet constituencies.
A total of 965 FIRs have been registered with regard to the seizure of cash, liquor, freebies, drugs and precious metal.

poll code violation
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
Corruption

