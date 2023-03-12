Modi verbally attacks Congress, maintains silence on JD(S)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai used the government event to seek the support of the electorate for the BJP, comparing the party with the earlier Congress and JD(S) governments.

Modi verbally attacked Congress, stating that Congress leaders are always trying to dig a pit to build a grave for him. “I have been caring for the people and thus the people’s blessings has formed a ‘raksha kavach’ for me,” he said.

However, neither Modi nor Bommai said anything about the JD(S). They seemed to weigh their words, before uttering them and maintained silence about the JD(S). It was probably because they were speaking in Mandya, the heartland of Vokkaligas, where JD(S) and its leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy hold sway over the people.

Modi was speaking after inaugurating the 117-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway laid at an estimated cost of Rs 8,480 crore at Gejjalagere Colony of Maddur taluk, in Mandya district, on Sunday. He also laid the foundation stone for the 93-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar Four Lane Highway at an estimated cost of Rs 4,130 on the occasion.

He said, the development of infrastructure like the Expressway is the ‘highway to prosperity’. “Besides providing and improving connectivity, the Expressway is expected to attract investment and industries, creating jobs and opportunities for subsidiary industries. The Expressway is connecting two distinct cities. While Bengaluru represents technology, Mysuru represents tradition. It connects both. This is expected to kindle growth,” Modi said.

“There were complaints among the people that it takes over three hours to cover a distance of 140 km. Now, both, the distance and travel time, have been reduced. The travel is reduced by almost half. This will also help the growth of Mandya and Ramanagar districts, on the way. Besides industrial growth, it can help farmers to transport their produce quickly. It will also give a boost to the tourism sector,” the PM added.

Modi said, “Bharat Mala and Sagar Mala concepts are expected to put India on the development path. As India is changing, Karnataka is also changing. Even during the Covid-19 crisis, funds were released for infrastructure building. In the current Budget, Rs 10 lakh crore is allotted for infrastructure. The Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway project is expected to solve the connectivity problems with the coastal region. It will give a boost to the industrial sector.”.

“The earlier governments neglected infrastructure, especially irrigation system. We have allotted Rs 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra Project. This is the result of the double-engine government. Thus, the people should support the BJP at both national and state levels,” he said.