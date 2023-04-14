SDPI flags MCC violation by Cong candidate to EC

SDPI complains to EC against Cong candidate U T Khader for violating model code of conduct

The commission has assured that action will be taken if there is video footage to the effect

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 14 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 15:59 ist
Karnataka Deputy Opposition Leader U T Khader. Credit: DH File Photo

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has complained to the Election Commission alleging that Mangaluru MLA and Congress candidate U T Khader is campaigning in mosques and madrasas, violating model code of conduct.

Pictures of Khader speaking in madrasas and mosques in Ullal have appeared on social media, the complaint said.

"This is a violation of the model code of conduct. Campaigning in religious places is not right.

The commission should immediately take action against the candidate," said the SDPI in a complaint registered online. Officials of the Election Commission visited the mosques and madrasas and conducted spot inspection based on the complaint.

The commission has assured that action will be taken if there is video footage to the effect, SDPI sources said. SDPI leader Riyaz Farangipete is the party’s candidate for Mangaluru constituency.

