<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday welcomed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and said that he has been batting for it for more than a decade's time. </p><p>Fadnavis's statement came in the backdrop of Election Commission of India's presser on Monday when the poll watchdog is expected to announce pan-India SIR.</p><p>"It is a welcome development…in 2012, I had myself moved the Bombay High Court seeking review as it had not happened for close to 25 years," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.</p><p>On the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and other parties to hold a morcha on 1 November in Mumbai, the CM said that they are directionless. "It is Maha Yuti which is going to win the elections," he said about the forthcoming local bodies elections in the state.</p><p>It may be mentioned, before Diwali, the opposition parties met Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam and State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dinesh Waghmare, to highlight the issue of alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and bogus voters in the run up and asked them to rectify it before going to the local bodies elections.</p>