Siddaramaiah government promoted PFI, alleges Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda has alleged that the Siddaramaiah government promoted the now banned organisation, Popular Front of India.
"The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government withdrew cases against PFI members and even released them from jail. In way it indirectly supported the organisation. The role of PFI in Harsha murder case in Shivamogga has been established. Siddaramaiah has been supporting such an organisation and owes an apology to the people of Karnataka in this regard," Nadda said.
He was addressing an election meeting in Lingasuguru on Friday.
Nadda said that the Bommai-led government has declared 2 per cent reservation for Dalits, 4 per cent for tribals and 2 per cent for Lingayats. But, the Congress is claiming that it would provide reservation on the basis of religion. "The Congress is doing politics in the name of religion. We should ensure that party's candidates lose deposit in this election," Nadda said.
