Siddaramaiah likely to be named Karnataka CM; three Dy CMs from Lingayat, Dalit, Muslim communities likely

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is likely to be named as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday while D K Shivakumar will continue to head the state Congress, sources said, ahead of the final round of consultations involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi with principal players in the state.

On the discussion table is a proposal to appoint three Deputy Chief Ministers from Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim communities. In such a scenario M B Patil, G Parameshwara and U T Khader are likely to be considered as the front runners for the post(s).

Shivakumar will not join the Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister, sources said.

There was no official word on the formula that clinched the deal.

A final decision will be announced after Kharge, Rahul and Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Wednesday.