Siddaramaiah should contest from all 224 constituencies: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi taking a dig at former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress leader should contest from all the 224 assembly constituencies in the state.

The BJP will announce its candidates for the Assembly polls on April 6 or 7, he said.

Siddaramaiah has been telling that he will contest the election from Varuna and his son Dr Yatindra has made a sacrifice by giving up the seat for his father. But the former chief minister has been fearing losing which is why he is exploring another safe constituency to contest, which shows to what level Congress has been reduced, the minister said.

He said BJP wasn’t a family party like Congress. "We garner opinions of all and decide candidates to contest the election. We are conducting a meeting here to get opinions of aspirants and party workers and they were also giving their secret votes. BJP will give candidature to suitable candidates for the assembly election. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will get decisive mandate in the state," Joshi told reporters here.

"Congress has expertise in telling and propagating lies like gas cylinders and financial aid for women-headed families. When Congress was in power, prices of essential commodities was high. Guarantee cards assured by Congress like annual aid of Rs 78,000 for one family and others will not realise as the party has not kept its word in Rajasthan," he stated.

Reacting to KPCC President D K Shivakumar calling and offering Congress candidatures to BJP MLAs, Joshi said that Congress leaders have become frustrated. They have resorted to such acts as people from the country have rejected Congress and consecutive losses in assembly elections, he said.

Regarding the war of words between former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Laxman Savadi over assembly election candidatures, he said both of them have been warned against making public statements. The BJP high command has been observing all developments and will set things right.