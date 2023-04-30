K'taka: Himanta suggests Cong have 'knowledge' of EVMs

They must have gathered some knowledge about EVMs: Himanta on Cong claims of victory in Karnataka polls

Senior Congress leader and former minister M B Patil told PTI that it will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the southern state

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 30 2023, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 18:28 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Congress must have “gathered some knowledge” about EVMs, as it has been predicting victory for the grand old party in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

The southern state will go to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13, with the Congress seeking to oust the incumbent BJP government.

“Earlier, they (Congress) used to accuse us of problems with EVMs... So, if they can predict the result in advance, then I have to say that the party in Karnataka must have gathered some knowledge about EVMs,” Sarma told reporters here.

The Congress has sounded confident of emerging victorious in Karnataka.

Senior Congress leader and former minister M B Patil told PTI that it will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the southern state.

The BJP has announced candidates in 212 constituencies, the Congress 165, while the JD(S) has named 93 nominees.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Congress
BJP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
M B Patil

Related videos

What's Brewing

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

 