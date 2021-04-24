Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Elathur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Elathur Assembly Constituency (AC No 26) in Kozhikode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Elathur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Nationalist Congress Party candidate A K Saseendran won Elathur constituency seat by a margin of 18.60% beating Janata Dal (United) candidate Kishen Chand by 29,057 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Elathur assembly constituency.