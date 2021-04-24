Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kottakkal Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kottakkal Assembly Constituency (AC No 46) in Malappuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kottakkal Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate Abid Hussain Thangal won Kottakkal constituency seat by a margin of 10.20% beating Nationalist Congress Party candidate N.A. Muhammed Kutty (MAMMOOTY) by 15,042 votes.

