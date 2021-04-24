Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Thalassery Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Thalassery Assembly Constituency (AC No 13) in Kannur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Thalassery Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv. A N Shamseer won Thalassery constituency seat by a margin of 25.80% beating Indian National Congress candidate A P Abdullakutty by 34,117 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thalassery assembly constituency.