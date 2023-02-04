LJP (Ram Vilas) announces names of 19 candidates for Nagaland polls

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Saturday announced the names of 19 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly election.

Among the prominent candidates are Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Y M Yollow Konyank for Wakching seat and former Speaker of Nagaland Assembly Chotishuh Sazo for Chozuba constituency.

Both Konyak and Sazo were denied tickets by the ruling NDDP.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Elections: Another all-party government in the offing?

LJP (Ram Vilas) is contesting the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time.

LJP Yuva president Pranab Kumar handed over the tickets to the candidates.

The second list of candidates is likely to be declared later stated parliamentary committee state working president Viloto P.

The other candidates are: Viloto Pukhato (Dimapur-I), Y Vikheho Awomi (Dimapur-II), Azheto Zhimomi (Dimapur-III), Kitoho S Rotokha (Ghaspani II), Er. Levi Rengma (Tseminyu), Dr Sukhato A Sema (Pughoboto), Kevechutso Doulo (Chizami), Yitachu (Meluri), Ghovishe Kiba (Zunheboto), Zheito Chophy (Satakha), Sulanthung H Lotha (Bhandari), Chingkai Konyak (Tehok), B. Bangtick Phom (Tamlu), Naiba Konyak (Tobu), L. Khumo Khiamniungan (Thonoknyu), R. Tohanba (Shamator Chessore) and S Kiusumew Yimchunger (Pungro Kiphire).

Elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assemby is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date for filing nomination is February 7.