Sunny Leone's New Year event at Mathura cancelled after objections from seers

According to one of the organisers, Leone was scheduled to attend a programme in which she was supposed to play a DJ on January 1.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 18:48 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 18:48 IST
