BJP announces list of all 60 candidates for Manipur polls

The Central Election Committee of BJP on Sunday released the name of candidates to contest all 60 constituenices in Manipur, where Assembly elections are scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

Former Congress MLAs made it to the list, including the former president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Konthoujam Govindas, who defected to BJP last year.

Releasing the list, Bhupender Singh, BJP in-charge of Manipur, exuded confidence that the party would form government again in the state with a two-third majority.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from the Heingang seat, from where he has been elected since 2002.

PWD minister and senior party leader T Biswajit Singh will contest from Thongju seat.

The list also has three women candidates.

In 2017, BJP won 21 seats while Congress emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats. But BJP managed to get NPP and NPF, two regional parties, in its fold and formed its first government in the state.

BJP is now eyeing absolute majority.

