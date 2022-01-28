Congress stitches pre-poll alliance with five other parties in Manipur

Cong forms pre-poll alliance with 5 parties in Manipur

  • Jan 28 2022, 03:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 03:27 ist
Seeking to defeat the BJP-led government in Manipur, Congress on Thursday joined hands with five other political parties to form a pre-poll alliance, the name and common minimum programme of which will be announced soon.

Congress will work together and share responsibility with CPI, CPI(M), RSP, JD(S) and Forward Block in the forthcoming assembly elections, MPCC president N Loken told reporters.

He said that the parties have joined hands with a common goal to defeat the BJP.

Congress Legislative Party leader O Ibobi, addressing the press conference at Congress Bhavan, said that barring Kakching, where the grand old party is likely to have a friendly contest with CPI, the alliance has decided to put up common candidates in the remaining 59 assembly seats.

He said that the Congress has decided not to field any candidate in Khurai, and instead support CPI in the constituency.

CPI state secretary L Sotinkumar said that the name of the alliance and its common minimum programme will soon be announced.

