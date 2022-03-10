How Manipur parties performed in 2022 compared to 2017

How parties performed in 2022 compared to 2017 in Manipur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 08:09 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress has allied itself with five others, including Left parties, and contested the polls under the banner of Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance. It will be a fight between the alliance and BJP.

Track how the parties perform this time compared to the Assembly elections 2017 below: 

Manipur
Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Polls
Interactive
Congress
BJP

