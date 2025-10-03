Menu
Speeding car crushes 6-yr-old boy to death in Ghaziabad; driver arrested

Police have arrested the driver, Nitin, who is an employee of a Noida-based IT firm, and seized the vehicle, police said.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 02:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabad

