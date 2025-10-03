Speeding car crushes 6-yr-old boy to death in Ghaziabad; driver arrested

<p>Ghaziabad (UP): A six-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding car at Indirapuram in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The victim has been identified as Yuvraj, who died on the spot, officials said. Police have arrested the driver, Nitin, who is an employee of a Noida-based IT firm, and seized the vehicle, they said.</p>.<p>ACP Abhishek Srivastava said the accident that took place in the Shakti Khand 4 locality enraged the victim's family and residents, who created a commotion at the local police station.</p>.Car owner fined for 'not wearing helmet' in UP's Ghaziabad; photo of challan goes viral .<p>Senior police officers intervened to placate the family and assured them of prompt action, after which the boy's body was sent for post-mortem, the ACP said.</p>.<p>The victim's father filed a complaint, based on which the police have registered an FIR against the car driver who has been arrested, the ACP said.</p>.<p>Nitin was reportedly out for a drive with his family when the accident took place, the officer said. </p>