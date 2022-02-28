Manipur Assembly Elections: Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 50) in Senapati district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Kangpokpi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nemcha Kipgen won Kangpokpi constituency seat beating IND candidate Kharga Tamang by a margin of 2297 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kangpokpi constituency were 30088. Of that, 25776 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

