British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under pressure amid dire local election results for his party

Rebels from within his party are expected to renew their attacks on the British Indian leader after the Opposition Labour Party made definitive gains, including overturning the Tory majority in the Blackpool South by-election which was necessitated following a resignation amid a lobbying row.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer declared the result as a 'seismic' victory and an overall poll verdict in favour of the party as it comes on the eve of a general election, expected later this year.