Manipur Assembly Elections: Lamsang Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Lamsang Assembly Constituency (AC No. 17) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Lamsang Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh won Lamsang constituency seat beating INC candidate Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu Singh by a margin of 1280 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lamsang constituency were 30267. Of that, 27862 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

