<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who held a meeting with Bengaluru South City Corporation officials, asked the officials to cancel the tenders and call for a re-tender if contractors fail to finish work within the stipulated time.</p><p>Observing that many contractors were working at a slow pace and had failed to complete the works despite multiple extensions, Reddy opined that it was better to cancel such tenders and re-tender the work.</p><p>He also directed the officials to ensure that tenders for new works are called only after the ongoing works are completed.</p><p>Expressing his disappointment over the maintenance of footpaths, Reddy directed the officials to maintain them well. Reddy also asked the officials to focus on improving CCTV surveillance in the area and removing black spots.</p><p>He also suggested that the corporation engineers should ride a two-wheeler to understand the problems on the ground. Pointing to the poor state of skywalks in the area, he asked the officials to re-establish them under the PPP model. The officials have also been asked to prepare a proposal for the development of Madiwala Lake and submit it at the earliest.</p>