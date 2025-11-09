Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

No new tenders till current works are done, Minister Ramalinga Reddy tells officials

He also directed the officials to ensure that tenders for new works are called only after the ongoing works are completed.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 21:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 21:43 IST
BengaluruRamalinga Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us