Manipur Assembly Elections: Tamei Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Tamei Assembly Constituency (AC No. 52) in Tamenglong district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Tamei Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, NPF candidate Awangbow Newmai won Tamei constituency seat beating BJP candidate Z. Kikhonbou Newmai by a margin of 747 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tamei constituency were 36427. Of that, 32255 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tamei assembly constituency.