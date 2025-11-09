Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Man held for drunken torching of two government buses in Himachal Pradesh's Baijnath town

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the act under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, the officer said.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 09:22 IST
India NewsCrimeHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us