Ensure no eligible voter is left out during SIR, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells party men

"At many places, people said that even the polling officials such as the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not comprehend it," Stalin said in his capacity as DMK president.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 09:13 IST
Published 09 November 2025, 09:13 IST
