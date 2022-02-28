Manipur Assembly Elections: Thanlon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Thanlon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 56) in Churuchandpur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Thanlon Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vungzagin Valte won Thanlon constituency seat beating INC candidate Chinkholal Thangsing by a margin of 7169 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Thanlon constituency were 18076. Of that, 13650 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thanlon assembly constituency.