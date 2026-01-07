<p>Mumbai: At a time when the BJP is aggressively pursuing its “Congress-free India” agenda and putting forward the narrative of “batange toh katange”, the saffron party was left stunned when its local units forged alliances with Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen sparking off a big debate in Maharashtra. </p><p>The BJP local unit teamed up with Congress and Ajit Pawar-led NCP to sideline Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and take control of the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) in the Thane district. </p><p>On the other hand, the BJP tied up with AIMIM in Akot in Akola district to secure a majority in the Akot Municipal Council.</p><p>The elections to the municipal councils and town panchayats were held in December 2025. </p><p>As BJP came under sharp criticism for “unholy alliances”, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP, said that he was unaware of the developments. </p><p>“We have made it clear that alliance with Congress and AIMIM is not acceptable…it it has happened, it has to break…directives have been accordingly issued. We will not accept such (pre-poll or post-poll) alliances,” said Fadnavis even as the BJP leadership launched a damage control exercise. </p><p>On the other hand, state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal came down heavily against the local unit in Ambernath while AIMIM state unit president Imtiaz Jaleel too assured action against the party’s leadership in Akot. </p><p>As soon as the news of the alliances poured in, there was backlash in the social media platforms against BJP and Congress, the two national parties with diametrically-opposite ideologies.</p><p>Slamming the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said: “The BJP has double standards... They have formed an alliance with AIMIM in Mira Bhayandar and with Congress in Ambernath…people should not have faith in them." 

<p><strong>What happened in Ambernath</strong> </p><p>In Ambernath, the hustling-bustling central line suburbs of Mumbai , the political tussle is directly between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Dr Shrikant Shinde, the son of the deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief leader. This is a big jolt to Shinde Senior and Junior, as they command politics in the Thane district, which neighbours Mumbai. “If some people are doing it only to grab power, then seniors should look into it,” said Dr Shinde. </p><p>In fact, Shinde has been in loggerheads with state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, who comes from Dombivli, which is part of the Thane district. </p><p>In the 59-ward AMC, the Shiv Sena had won the lion’s share of 23 seats, BJP 16, Congress 12 and NCP (Ajit Pawar) four.</p><p>BJP’s Tejashree Karanjule was elected as the president through a direct election defeating Manisha Walekar of the Shiv Sena. </p><p>By joining hands, the BJP (16), Congress (12), and NCP (four) have reached a total of 32 seats against Shiv Sena’s 23.</p><p>It may be mentioned, the undivided Shiv Sena has been commanding the AMC for close to 35 years. </p><p>In fact Chavan and local Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar engaged in talks, however, the BJP local unit went ahead and formalised an alliance with the Congress and the NCP under the banner of the Ambernath City Development Front. </p><p>On the Congress front, senior vice president of State Congress Ganesh Patil in a letter to Pradeep Patil said: "This is a completely wrong action and a violation of party discipline. Considering this matter, by order of the State President, Harshvardhan Sapkal, you are hereby suspended from the Congress party. Furthermore, your Block Congress Executive Committee is being dissolved. Similarly, all the corporators who have violated party discipline along with you are also being suspended from the party."

<p><strong>The surprise in Akot </strong></p><p>What happened in Akot was far more surprising. BJP's Maya Dhule won the post of president through direct election defeating AIMIM's Firozabi Sikandar Rana.</p><p>However, the BJP failed to secure a clear majority in the 35-member council. Elections have so far been held for 33 seats, of which the BJP managed to win only 11 seats, leaving it well short of the majority mark. </p><p>The BJP floated the Akot Vikas Manch and included AIMIM (5), Prahar Janshakti Party (3) Shiv Sena (UBT) (2), NCP 2, NCP (SP) 1 and Shiv Sena (1). This meant, Congress, which has six seats and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, were in opposition. “Our political stance is against the BJP. I have asked the party in-charge in Akot to brief me immediately,” said AIMIM state unit chief Imtiaz Jaleel, hinting action against those who crossed the party line. However, Akola BJP MLA Randhir Savarkar claimed that out of the five AIMIM council members in Akot, four rejected the party's hardline and communal stance and chose to join the Akot Vikas Manch.</p>