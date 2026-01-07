Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP a 'foolish' party, speaks without study: Congress on claim that Mumbai's Muslim population rising

Party leader Sachin Sawant alleged that the BJP wants to create a division in the society in order to divert people's attention from real issues.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 14:50 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMumbaiMuslims

Follow us on :

Follow Us