Meghalaya Assembly Election Live: Polling gets under way

  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 07:13 ist
Track the latest updates from the Meghalaya Assembly elections
  • 07:13

    Polling gets under way in Meghalaya

    Polling for the Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland began on 7 am on Monday.

  • 05:17

    High voter turnout expected in Meghalaya

    Meghalaya and Nagaland are set for Assembly elections on Monday with poll officials in both the states expecting high turnouts.

  • 05:16

    Election officials reach booths crossing rivers in Meghalaya

    Election officials made their way to the polling booths across Meghalaya, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours, as the northeastern state gears up for the assembly polls on Monday.

  • 05:14

    Meghalaya Assembly election results 2018