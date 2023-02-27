Meghalaya Assembly Election Live: Polling gets under way

Election officials reach booths crossing rivers in Meghalaya
Election officials made their way to the polling booths across Meghalaya, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours, as the northeastern state gears up for the assembly polls on Monday.
Polling gets under way in Meghalaya
Polling for the Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland began on 7 am on Monday.
Read more
High voter turnout expected in Meghalaya
Meghalaya and Nagaland are set for Assembly elections on Monday with poll officials in both the states expecting high turnouts.
Read more
Election officials reach booths crossing rivers in Meghalaya
Election officials made their way to the polling booths across Meghalaya, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours, as the northeastern state gears up for the assembly polls on Monday.
Read more
Meghalaya Assembly election results 2018