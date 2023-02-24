Meghalaya Election: Bajengdoba Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Bajengdoba constituency (AC No. 40) in East Garo Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Bajengdoba is one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Bajengdoba constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NPP candidate Pongseng Marak won the Bajengdoba Assembly seat after securing 28764 votes. The NPP candidate defeated INC candidate Brigady Napak Marak by a margin of 1964 votes.

In 2018, Bajengdoba constituency had 28764 electors, including 14872 males and 13892 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.