Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Trains to now halt at Nelamangala, Chikkabanavara

Train number 11311 will arrive at Nelamangala at 7.39 am and depart at 7.40 am from December 16 to June 15.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 01:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 01:21 IST
NelamangalaExpress trains

Follow us on :

Follow Us