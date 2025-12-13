Trains to now halt at Nelamangala, Chikkabanavara

<p>Bengaluru: The Solapur–Hassan Daily Express (train number 11311/11312) will have a stoppage at Nelamangala for six more months. </p>.<p>Train number 11311 will arrive at Nelamangala at 7.39 am and depart at 7.40 am from December 16 to June 15. </p>.<p>Train number 11312 will arrive at Nelamangala at 5.59 pm and depart at 6.01 pm from December 17 to <br>June 16. </p>.Essential works in Tumakuru to affect Bengaluru trains.<p>Similarly, the railways has extended the experimental stoppage of train number 16579/16580 (Yeshwantpur–Shivamogga Town–Yeshwantpur Intercity Daily Express) at Chikkabanavara until March 31. </p>