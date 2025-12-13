EV sector funding spikes 27% in 2025 at $1.4 billion

<p>Bengaluru: India’s electric mobility sector raised $1.4 billion in 2025 YTD, marking a 27% rise over the $1.1 billion raised in 2024, an industry report said.</p>.<p>According to the EV in India Annual Funding Report — 2025, released by private market intelligence platform Tracxn on Friday, this capital was concentrated in just 65 funding rounds, down from 135 the previous year, signalling greater investor discipline.</p>.<p>“Overall funding was dominated by EV manufacturers, which raised $1.2 billion, with Delhi leading the city rankings with $1.1 billion in total funding,” it said.</p>.<p>Pune saw $120 million in funding during the period, followed by Bengaluru’s $105 million.</p>.EV reusability batteries plus point, \nbut carbon emissions a worry: Author Nagesh Hegde.<p>“Late-stage funding surged 105% year-on-year — from $536 million in 2024, to $1.1 billion in 2025 YTD — reflecting renewed confidence in scale-ready, selective and mature startups,” the report noted, highlighting a shift towards performance-led capital deployment. Early-stage funding contracted 49.3% year-on-year, from $446 million in 2024 to $226 million in 2025 YTD. Seed-stage funding also fell sharply to $61.2 million over 32 rounds in 2025 YTD, from $129 million over 77 rounds in 2024.</p>.<p>“The strong surge in late-stage capital, driven by a billion-dollar round supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure, signifies India’s EV ecosystem has moved beyond early experimentation to embrace a phase of measurable, scaled maturity,” Tracxn Co-Founder Neha Singh said.</p>.<p>Investors declined from 150 in 2024 to 70 in 2025 YTD. First-time investors dropped from 63 in 2024 to 32 as of November 2025 YTD, reflecting growing reliance on existing backers. “Acquisitions rose to three in 2025 YTD, from just one in 2024. Notable acquisitions included Astro Motors by Remsons and Grinntech Motors & Services by Yuma Energy,” it said. The sector also logged four IPOs, with Ather Energy’s $1.4-billion listing in May 2025 being the largest.</p>.<p>The Indian EV market, valued at $2.36 billion in 2024, would grow to $164.42 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 57.23%. The EV battery market is expected to expand from $2.22 billion in 2024 to $13.89 billion by 2033, at 22.6% CAGR, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation. EV sales grew 16.9% in FY25 to 1.97 million units, while the charging network expanded to 29,277 public stations as of July 2025. </p>.<p>“It’s a clear signal that global and domestic investors now see EVs not just as a climate bet, but as a commercially-viable, long-horizon opportunity,” Neha added.</p>