Meghalaya Election: Jirang Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Jirang constituency (AC No. 10) in Ri Bhoi district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Jirang is one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in 2018 elections.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NPP candidate Sosthenes Sohtun won the Jirang Assembly seat after securing 35915 votes. The NPP candidate defeated INC candidate Witness Day Sancley by a margin of 220 votes.

In 2018, Jirang constituency had 35915 electors, including 18432 males and 17483 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.