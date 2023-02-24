Meghalaya Election: Khliehriat Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Khliehriat constituency (AC No. 6) in Jaintia Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Khliehriat is one of the 6 Assembly seats won by the UDP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Khliehriat constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, UDP candidate Kyrmen Shylla won the Khliehriat Assembly seat after securing 38105 votes. The UDP candidate defeated BJP candidate Justine Dkhar by a margin of 8181 votes.

In 2018, Khliehriat constituency had 38105 electors, including 18371 males and 19734 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.