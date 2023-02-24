Meghalaya Election: Mairang Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Mairang constituency (AC No. 30) in West Khasi Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Mairang is one of the 6 Assembly seats won by the UDP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Mairang constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, UDP candidate Metbah Lyngdoh won the Mairang Assembly seat after securing 34960 votes. The UDP candidate defeated PDF candidate Councellor Singh Wahlang by a margin of 2914 votes.

In 2018, Mairang constituency had 34960 electors, including 17190 males and 17770 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.