Meghalaya Election: Mawhati Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Mawhati constituency (AC No. 8) in Ri Bhoi district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Mawhati is one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Mawhati constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NPP candidate Dasakhiatbha Lamare won the Mawhati Assembly seat after securing 32017 votes. The NPP candidate defeated IND candidate Julias Kitbok Dorphang by a margin of 204 votes.

In 2018, Mawhati constituency had 32017 electors, including 16362 males and 15655 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.