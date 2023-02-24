Meghalaya Election: Nartiang constituency result

Meghalaya Election: Nartiang Assembly constituency result 2023

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023

  • Feb 24 2023, 16:38 ist
In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Nartiang constituency (AC No. 1) in Jaintia Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

Nartiang is one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Nartiang constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NPP candidate Sniawbhalang Dhar won the Nartiang Assembly seat after securing 36705 votes. The NPP candidate defeated INC candidate Jopthiaw Lyngdoh by a margin of 2098 votes.

In 2018, Nartiang constituency had 36705 electors, including 18055 males and 18650 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.

