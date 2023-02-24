Meghalaya Election: Nongthymmai Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Nongthymmai constituency (AC No. 21) in East Khasi Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Nongthymmai is one of the 21 Assembly seats won by the INC in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Nongthymmai constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, INC candidate Charles Pyngrope won the Nongthymmai Assembly seat after securing 33897 votes. The INC candidate defeated UDP candidate Dr. Jemino Mawthoh by a margin of 957 votes.

In 2018, Nongthymmai constituency had 33897 electors, including 15947 males and 17950 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.