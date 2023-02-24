Meghalaya Election: North Shillong Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, North Shillong constituency (AC No. 17) in East Khasi Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

North Shillong is the only Assembly seat won by KHNAM in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the North Shillong constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, KHNAM candidate Adelbert Nongrum won the North Shillong Assembly seat after securing 26725 votes. The KHNAM candidate defeated BJP candidate J. Antonius Lyngdoh by a margin of 406 votes.

In 2018, North Shillong constituency had 26725 electors, including 13125 males and 13600 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.