Meghalaya Election: North Tura Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, North Tura constituency (AC No. 50) in West Garo Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

North Tura is one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the North Tura constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NPP candidate Thomas A. Sangma won the North Tura Assembly seat after securing 6487 votes. The NPP candidate defeated INC candidate Noverfield R. Marak by a margin of 2096 votes.

In 2018, North Tura constituency had 30558 electors, including 15486 males and 15072 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.