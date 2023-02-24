Meghalaya Election: Ranikor Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Ranikor constituency (AC No. 35) in West Khasi Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Ranikor is one of the 21 Assembly seats won by the INC in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Ranikor constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, INC candidate Martin M. Danggo won the Ranikor Assembly seat after securing 29696 votes. The INC candidate defeated UDP candidate Pius Marwein by a margin of 2002 votes.

In 2018, Ranikor constituency had 29696 electors, including 15208 males and 14488 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.