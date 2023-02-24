Meghalaya Election: Rongara-siju Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Rongara-siju constituency (AC No. 58) in South Garo Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Rongara-siju is one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Rongara-siju constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NPP candidate Rakkam A. Sangma won the Rongara Siju Assembly seat after securing 8108 votes. The NPP candidate defeated IND candidate Rophul S. Marak by a margin of 1108 votes.

In 2018, Rongara Siju constituency had 29496 electors, including 15484 males and 14012 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.