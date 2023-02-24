Meghalaya Election: South Shillong Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, South Shillong constituency (AC No. 19) in East Khasi Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

South Shillong is among the 2 seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the South Shillong constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, BJP candidate Sanbor Shullai won the South Shillong Assembly seat after securing 31822 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Manas Chaudhuri by a margin of 5097 votes.

In 2018, South Shillong constituency had 31822 electors, including 15840 males and 15982 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.