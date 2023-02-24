Meghalaya Election: Sutnga-saipung Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Sutnga-saipung constituency (AC No. 5) in Jaintia Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Sutnga-saipung is one of the 21 Assembly seats won by the INC in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Sutnga-saipung constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, INC candidate Shitlang Pale won the Sutnga Saipung Assembly seat after securing 37959 votes. The INC candidate defeated NPP candidate Hopeful Bamon by a margin of 1584 votes.

In 2018, Sutnga Saipung constituency had 37959 electors, including 18945 males and 19014 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.