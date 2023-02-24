Meghalaya Election: William Nagar Assembly constituency result 2023

Meghalaya Election: William Nagar constituency result

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023

Women stand in a queue to cast their vote in Meghalaya. Credit: PTI Photo

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, William Nagar constituency (AC No. 43) in East Garo Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

William Nagar is one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the William Nagar constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NPP candidate Marcuise N Marak won the William Nagar Assembly seat after securing votes. The NPP candidate defeated NCP candidate Krinillar R Marak by a margin of 514 votes.

In 2018, William Nagar constituency had 32345 electors.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.

 

