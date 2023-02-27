Nagaland Assembly Election Live: Polling begins in hill-state

One killed, 12 injured after bus carrying polling officials meets with accident
One person died while 12 others were injured, five of them critically, as a vehicle carrying polling officials and security personnel met with an accident in Wokha district of Nagaland on Sunday, an official said.
Polling begins in Nagaland
Polling for the Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland began on 7 am on Monday.
High voter turnout expected in Nagaland
Meghalaya and Nagaland are set for Assembly elections on Monday with poll officials in both the states expecting high turnouts.
