Nagaland Assembly Election Live: Polling begins in hill-state

  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 07:14 ist
Track the latest updates from the Nagaland Assembly elections, right here with DH.
  • 07:13

    Polling begins in Nagaland

    Polling for the Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland began on 7 am on Monday.

  • 05:25

    High voter turnout expected in Nagaland

    Meghalaya and Nagaland are set for Assembly elections on Monday with poll officials in both the states expecting high turnouts.

  • 05:24

    One killed, 12 injured after bus carrying polling officials meets with accident

    One person died while 12 others were injured, five of them critically, as a vehicle carrying polling officials and security personnel met with an accident in Wokha district of Nagaland on Sunday, an official said.

  • 05:24

    Nagaland Assembly election results 2018