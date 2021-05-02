Parties retain almost all seats in Lok Sabha, Assembly bypolls

Congress, BJP, Muslim League, and YSR Congress won their sitting seats in bypolls to four Lok Sabha constituencies in four states on Sunday while the saffron party romped home in six out of 13 Assembly seats where re-elections were held following the death of sitting members or other reasons.

Of the 13 Assembly seats, Congress won four seats while TRS and Zoram People's Movement (Mizoram) were among the other winners. Bypolls to Assembly were conducted in 10 states.

There were no surprises in almost any of the seats, as the sitting parties retained the constituencies.

In Karnataka, BJP retained the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated due to the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi, while it won the Basavakalyan seat, where a bypoll was necessiated by the death of sitting MLA B Narayan Rao. Maski Assembly seat was retained by Congress in the bypolls necessitated after the disqualification of Prathapagouda Patil who left the Congress to join BJP.

YSR Congress retained Tirupati seat with Maddila Gurumoorthy trouncing TDP's Pannabaka Lakshmi by a margin of over 2.71 lakh votes. Muslim League won Malappuram seat with Abdul Samad Samadani, a former Rajya Sabha MP, defeating SFI National President V P Sanu, who was fielded by CPI(M), by a margin of 1.14 lakh.

Follow Assembly elections results live updates here

Congress retained Kanyakumari with Vijay Vasant, who contested the seat which his father Vasanthkumar represented till his death, trouncing former Union Minister and BJP leader P Radhakrishnan.

The seats won by BJP included Morva Hadaf (Gujarat), Madhipur (Jharkhand), Pandharpur (Maharashtra), Salt (Uttarkhand) and Rajasamand (Rajasthan) besides Basavakalyan.

Besides Maski, Congress won Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) and Sujangarh and Sahara in Rajasthan. TRS won Nagarjuna Sagar, its sitting seat. defeating Congress.

The trends for Nagaland's Noksen was not available till late evening.

Congress came second in five Assembly seats while BJP was positioned second in four.