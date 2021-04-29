Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Ariankuppam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Ariankuppam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Ariankuppam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

  Apr 29 2021
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 09:57 ist

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Ariankuppam Assembly Constituency (AC No 19) in Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021. 
 
Puducherry Election Result 2021: Ariankuppam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021. 
 
In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate T. Djeamourthy won the Ariankuppam constituency seat by a margin of 21.50% beating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate  A. Krishnan by 6571 votes.

