Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Bahour Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Bahour Assembly Constituency (AC No 23) in the Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Bahour Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Danavelou N. won the Bahour constituency seat by a margin of 11.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate P. Angalane by 2807 votes.